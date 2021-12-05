AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $212,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.