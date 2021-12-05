Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.50 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

