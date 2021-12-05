Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 229,838 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,838 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Qurate Retail worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.89. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.