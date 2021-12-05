Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,512. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

