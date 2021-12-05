Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $397.00 at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $397.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.13.

SNOW stock opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.68. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $12,696,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,657 shares of company stock worth $285,239,811 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

