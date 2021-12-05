Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 247,489 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,489 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.47% of Burford Capital worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Burford Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

