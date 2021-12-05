Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $89,000 Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $745.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $775.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.79. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.81 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $795.44.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

