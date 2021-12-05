Gas2Grid Limited (ASX:GGX) Insider Sells A$36,000.00 in Stock

Gas2Grid Limited (ASX:GGX) insider Patrick Yue sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,714.29).

Gas2Grid Limited operates as the petroleum exploration company in Australia, the Philippines, and France. The company holds a 100% interest in the Service Contract 44 covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located on Cebu Island, the Philippines; and St Griede license located in onshore Aquitaine Basin, France.

