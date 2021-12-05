Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Sells $37,638.87 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $37,638.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2,083.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 215,571 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

