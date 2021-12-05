Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,524 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alector were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alector by 100.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alector by 116,307.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 182.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,000 shares of company stock worth $11,488,000. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.