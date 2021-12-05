Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $33,866.56 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $279,256.56.
- On Monday, November 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00.
ALRM stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $108.67.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
