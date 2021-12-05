Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $33,866.56 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $279,256.56.

On Monday, November 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00.

ALRM stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

