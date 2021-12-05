Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner Sells 276 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.61.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,770,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,322,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

