Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Purchases $58,840.00 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $58,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AFBI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $235,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

