Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CFO Buys $56,950.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 5,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LILA opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 170.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 594.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150,054 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.7% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $1,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.