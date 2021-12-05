$48.75 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce sales of $48.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $49.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $199.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $202.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $198.25 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $729,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $493.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

