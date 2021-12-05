FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,246,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 173,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $208.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

