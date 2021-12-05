Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,521 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,737,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $243.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.42 and a 200-day moving average of $206.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

