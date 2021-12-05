Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,129 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Kelly Services worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 148.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

KELYA opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

