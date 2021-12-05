Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

