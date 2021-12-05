Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.27. 13,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 22,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $993,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $1,106,000.

