Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAON opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $81.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $32,481,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AAON by 5,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AAON by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after buying an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.