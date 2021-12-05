Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.12. 4,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XDSQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

