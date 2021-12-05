KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CFO Mark W. Sopp Purchases 2,335 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $47.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in KBR by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Cartenna Capital LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

