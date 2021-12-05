Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Down 2%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 861,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 709,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.38.

About Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

