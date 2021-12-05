Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Robert L. Demorest Sells 5,000 Shares

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

