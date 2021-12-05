RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $68,852.96 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RingCentral stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.05 and a 200-day moving average of $251.35. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.09 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in RingCentral by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 18.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 121.2% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.