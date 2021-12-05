RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $68,852.96 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RingCentral stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.05 and a 200-day moving average of $251.35. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.09 and a 52 week high of $449.00.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
