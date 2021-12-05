F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Update

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total value of $430,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,192 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

FFIV stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.52. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $162.07 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

