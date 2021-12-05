iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Up 0.5%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 309.76 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 307.50 ($4.02). 173,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 28,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.00).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 288.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 288.92. The stock has a market cap of £584.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. iEnergizer’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

