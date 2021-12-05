Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

