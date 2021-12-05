Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after buying an additional 318,079 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in New York Times by 19.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

