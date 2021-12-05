Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $303,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

