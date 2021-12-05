Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,656 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 711.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 429,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWST. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

