Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Down 0.6%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.78 and last traded at C$8.94. 58,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 136,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Payfare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Payfare in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.56. The stock has a market cap of C$413.86 million and a P/E ratio of -15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

