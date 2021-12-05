Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 281,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.57 on Friday. Performant Financial has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of -0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

