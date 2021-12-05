Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Short Interest Up 25.1% in November

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $281.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.12. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

