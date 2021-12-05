PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Down 0.7%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06). Approximately 5,261,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,429,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.06).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

