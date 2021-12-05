REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Down 23.2% in November

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 740,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of REE opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35. REE Automotive has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $9,988,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $3,068,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

