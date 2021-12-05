Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Short Interest Up 22.7% in November

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Roth CH Acquisition III has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth $1,632,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $7,896,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

