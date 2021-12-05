Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Up 25.8% in November

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ORN opened at $3.90 on Friday. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

