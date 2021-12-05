$418.75 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $418.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the lowest is $415.39 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

