Brokerages Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to report $60.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.26 million and the highest is $60.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $244.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATER. DA Davidson increased their target price on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 28.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aterian by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATER opened at $4.09 on Friday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $218.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.82.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.