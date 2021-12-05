Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,483 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

