Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 105 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76,563 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 413,891 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 2.37.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

