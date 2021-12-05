Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,752 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $57,929,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,270,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,085,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

