Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,750 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AR shares. Benchmark began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AR stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 4.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

