PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 391,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

