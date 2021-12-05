Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer stock opened at $460.40 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.12 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.73.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.