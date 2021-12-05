John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $20.67 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

