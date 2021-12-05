NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after buying an additional 265,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,672. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.60. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

