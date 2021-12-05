Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

